Venezuela on Wednesday rejected what it called “crude and arrogant threats” from the United States after President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving the country, as China voiced opposition to “unilateral bullying” and Mexico urged the United Nations to intervene to prevent bloodshed amid escalating tensions.

The Venezuelan military said Wednesday it was “not intimidated” by threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has ordered a blockade of oil vessels under sanctions heading to and from the South American country.

“We say to the U.S. government and its president that we are not intimidated by their crude and arrogant threats,” Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said at an event in Caracas, flanked by senior military commanders who have repeatedly pledged loyalty to President Nicolas Maduro.

“The dignity of this homeland is neither negotiable nor cowed by absolutely anyone,” Padrino added.

Trump on Tuesday ordered what he described as a “blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers bound for Venezuela, a move the Maduro government condemned as a “grotesque threat.” The U.S. president has labeled Venezuela’s government a foreign terrorist organization and is expected to address the nation Wednesday evening from the White House.

Tensions have risen sharply as the United States has moved thousands of troops and nearly a dozen warships, including an aircraft carrier, to areas surrounding Venezuela’s Caribbean coastline. Maduro’s government has accused Washington of seeking to gain control over Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, an allegation the U.S. denies.

China also weighed in Wednesday, signaling diplomatic support for Caracas. Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Venezuelan counterpart, Yvan Gil, that Beijing opposes what it called “unilateral bullying” by Washington.

“China opposes all forms of unilateral bullying and supports all countries in defending their own sovereignty and national dignity,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement summarizing the phone call. “Venezuela has the right to independently develop mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries.”

Mexico joined calls for restraint, with President Claudia Sheinbaum urging the United Nations to take action to prevent further escalation.

“I call on the United Nations to fulfill its role. It has not been present. It must assume its role to prevent any bloodshed,” Sheinbaum said during her morning press conference.

She said Mexico opposes foreign intervention in Venezuela and called for dialogue and de-escalation between Caracas and Washington. Sheinbaum also offered Mexico as a potential host for negotiations between the two countries.

“The entire world must ensure that there is no intervention and that there is a peaceful solution,” she added.

Venezuela’s government said it categorically rejects Trump’s actions, warning that the growing military and economic pressure risks destabilizing the region.