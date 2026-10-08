Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who were abducted by U.S. agents, are expected to face new criminal charges in the U.S. over the alleged torture of Americans detained in Venezuela, a U.S. official said Wednesday.

The new charges could come as soon as Thursday, according to the official, who was briefed on the investigation.

Maduro and Flores were captured by the U.S. military from their homes in Caracas on Jan. 3 and brought ⁠to ⁠New York to face drug trafficking charges. They have pleaded not guilty.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office, which brought the charges, declined to comment.

Lawyers for Maduro and Flores did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The possibility of new ⁠charges was first reported by CNN on Wednesday.

Details of the new charges, including the identities of the alleged torture ​victims, were not immediately available.

Maduro's 13 years ​in power in oil-rich Venezuela were marked by tensions with the United ⁠States. ‌Washington said ‌that several of its citizens were ⁠wrongfully detained in ‌the South American country during his tenure.

Venezuela has been ​led since Maduro's ⁠capture by his former vice president, ⁠Delcy Rodriguez, who has increased cooperation with the ⁠Trump administration.