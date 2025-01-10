Venezuela's opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, sparked a wave of confusion Thursday after aides initially reported her detention by security forces, only for official denials and a subsequent video to complicate the narrative.

The chaotic episode unfolded after Machado bid farewell to supporters and raced down a Caracas avenue on a motorcycle with her security convoy.

At 3:21 p.m. local time, Machado’s team shared a social media post claiming her convoy had been “violently intercepted” by authorities, with aides later confirming her detention.

The news quickly drew international condemnation, with leaders across Latin America calling for her release.

However, around an hour later, a brief video surfaced in which Machado claimed she had been followed after leaving the rally and had lost her purse.

Her team later suggested the video was coerced and that she had been released afterward, citing the incident as a "kidnapping."

The term "kidnapping" is now commonly associated with the government's alleged practice of detaining dissidents unlawfully.

Machado's brief disappearance came amid protests against President Nicolas Maduro, whose third-term swearing-in was scheduled the following day, despite widespread allegations of election fraud.

In the video, Machado, 57, voiced defiance, claiming she was "in a safe place" and more determined than ever to oust Maduro. She also reported that a person had been shot when the security forces arrested her, though details remain unclear.

Machado's aides promised to release further details on the incident Friday.

In the face of mounting international pressure, Maduro's government denied any arrest, claiming the opposition was spreading "fake news." Communications Minister Freddy Nanez dismissed the claims, accusing opponents of orchestrating a “dirty trick.”

Earlier in the day, Machado had addressed a crowd of supporters, rallying them to take to the streets ahead of Maduro's inauguration.

Despite the government’s efforts to suppress dissent, Machado's defiant speech energized her supporters, calling for unity in Venezuela. "We are not afraid," she declared from atop a truck.

Machado, once a lawmaker, has remained in Venezuela and led the charge against Maduro’s regime, even as millions of fellow opposition figures fled the country.

She backed an outsider candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, who was widely reported to have won the election by a significant margin – a victory not recognized by Maduro’s regime but supported by international observers.

The political landscape remains tense as the government continues its crackdown.

Machado’s ally, Gonzalez, called for her immediate release and warned the security forces, saying: “Don’t play with fire.” U.S. President Joe Biden expressed support for Gonzalez, recognizing him as Venezuela’s true president-elect.

Thursday's protests saw a relatively small turnout as riot police deployed heavy force. Venezuelans, scarred by years of repression, were reluctant to risk further arrests.

Demonstrators, however, held their ground, dressed in Venezuela's national colors and insisting that they would recognize Gonzalez as their legitimate leader.

Javier Corrales, an expert on Latin American politics, described the government’s actions as an "impressive show of force" but ultimately a sign of weakness.

Despite Maduro's control over the military and the National Electoral Council, which declared him the winner of the disputed election, the absence of credible election records and international backing for Gonzalez continue to undermine the regime.

While the Maduro government claims electoral legitimacy, independent observers, including the United Nations and the Carter Center, have validated the opposition’s tally, showing Gonzalez as the clear victor.

As international pressure mounts, Maduro’s position grows increasingly precarious.

The situation in Venezuela remains fluid, as both domestic protests and international recognition for Gonzalez highlight a growing divide.