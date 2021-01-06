Some $1.2 million has been spent to renovate the toilets of the East Wing of the White House for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, U.S.-based TMZ media outlet reported Tuesday.

According to the article, which cites federal procurement documents obtained by TMZ, the renovations are taking place where the first lady’s offices are located.

No details were given regarding the details of the job, but it is indicated that the project is scheduled to be completed by mid-May.

Previously, $127,000 was allocated for a “deep-cleaning” of the White House for Biden's arrival.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take office after the presidential inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20.