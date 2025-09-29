Gaza residents will not face forced displacement under a peace plan unveiled Monday by the White House, which places U.S. President Donald Trump at the head of a transitional body.

The proposal, shared with Arab leaders, was released as Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, though there was no immediate indication of Netanyahu’s approval.

It proposes an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas and the return of all hostages, living and dead, within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting the agreement.

If both sides agree to the proposal, "the war will immediately end," according to the plan.

Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed-upon lines to prepare for the hostage release. Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 Palestinians serving life sentences and 1,700 Gazans who were detained after the start of the war on Oct. 7, 2023, the plan said.