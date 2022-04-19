A woman fainted and fell under an oncoming train at a railway station in Argentina in a terrifying moment caught on CCTV.

Security camera footage from March 29 showed a woman passing out on the platform at the Independencia Station near the capital Buenos Aires. Footage also showed her stumbling on her feet after losing her balance and falling towards the moving train. Then she vanished between the carriage and platform.

VIDEO — Woman cheats death by surviving unharmed under moving train at railway station in Argentina, CCTV camera captures horrifying moments pic.twitter.com/fSVegROx98 — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) April 19, 2022

The female commuter luckily survived unharmed by the fall.

Security personnel and other commuters had rescued her, pulling her off the train tracks. Security personnel also assisted the victim, who was treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained from the trauma and impact of the accident.