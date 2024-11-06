World leaders rallied to congratulate Republican Donald Trump on Wednesday after he won the U.S. presidential election, capping a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he appreciated Trump's commitment to the "peace through strength" approach in global affairs.

"This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer," Zelenskiy said on X.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, a key U.S. ally in the Middle East, was also quick to shower Trump with praises.

"Congratulations on history's greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship," Netanyahu said.

India's Narendra Modi, who share a close working relationship with Trump during his last term, sent his "heartiest congratulations."

As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," Modi said on X.

France's President Emmanuel Macron, a key NATO ally, in his remarks said: "Congratulations, President Donald Trump. Ready to work together just as we knew how to do during four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."

Another NATO ally German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also congratulated Trump on his reelection. "Germany and the U.S. have for a long time successfully worked together to promote prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the benefit of our citizens," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the U.S.' closest ally in the Asia Pacific Japan and its newly elected Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said: "I would like to offer my sincere congratulations on Mr. Trump's victory, and also pay my respects to the democratic choice of the American people," he told reporters.

"From now on, I would like to work closely with Mr. Trump, who will become the next president, to bring the Japan-U.S. alliance and Japan-U.S. relations to a higher level. We are going to make efforts to quickly establish a point of contact with Mr. Trump in the future."

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also congratulated Trump on his victory.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer or Britain, a key European ally, said: "Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise."

Newly elected NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte also congratulated Trump, saying, "I just congratulated Donald Trump on his election as President of the United States. His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO," he said in a post on X.

Italy's right-wing Prime MInister Giorgio Meloni also took to X to congratulate the U.S. president-elect. She offered her "most sincere congratulations" and said Italy and the United States had an "unshakeable alliance".

"It is a strategic bond, which I am certain we will now strengthen even further," she added.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen "warmly congratulated" Trump on his reelection.

"I look forward to working with President Trump again to advance a strong transatlantic agenda," she said.

"Let us work together on a transatlantic partnership that continues to deliver for our citizens. Millions of jobs and billions in trade and investment on each side of the Atlantic depend on the dynamism and stability of our economic relationship," said von der Leyen.