The United States and NATO will strike an agreement on Greenland’s future that meets the interests of both sides, ‍U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday while refusing to specify how far he would go to acquire the Arctic territory.

"You'll find out," he told reporters, when asked how far Washington will go.

Trump appeared at White House’s press briefing to mark the first anniversary of the start of his second term.

The rare appearance comes as the president faces extraordinary pushback from America's European allies over his planned tariffs over Greenland, tensions he'll confront in person this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"I think that we will work something out where NATO is going to be very happy and where we're going to be very happy," Trump responded, when asked near the end of his press conference about whether splintering was worth his pursuit of the Arctic territory that belongs to Denmark.

That was a notable shift from the text message from Trump to Norwegian prime minister on Monday that he no longer felt "an obligation to think purely of peace."

Trump repeated his position that the U.S. needs to take control of the territory for the sake of U.S. national security.

The president left the briefing room after speaking and answering questions for nearly two hours.

French President Emmanuel Macron this week called for an emergency meeting in Paris with European leaders to address tensions with the U.S. over the Trump's pursuit to acquire Greenland as well as tariffs.

Trump told reporters that he would not attend the meeting, in part because Macron would not be leading his country for much longer.

Earlier this week Trump shared private texts from Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on social media.

The president will use a key address in Davos on Wednesday to highlight his administration's accomplishments, he told reporters.

"I think more than anything else, what I'm going to be speaking about is the tremendous success that we've had in one year," he said. "I didn't think we could do it this fast."

The White House had previously said the remarks, in a room likely to be occupied with global elites and billionaires, would focus on Trump's affordability agenda, particularly on housing.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Trump said he thought other countries needed to hear advice from him on energy and immigration.

Trump repeated his criticism of plans by Britain to lease a military base on the island of Diego Garcia in the Chagos Archipelago.

He said that he favored Britain ownership of the island, saying it's in a "reasonably important area of the globe" though not in as critical a spot as Greenland.

"I think they should keep it," Trump said of British ownership of the base, suggesting that maybe the United Kingdom needed the money.

"It might," Trump said when asked about a reporter his envisioned Board of Peace should replace the United Nations. "The U.N. just hasn't been very helpful. I'm a big fan of the potential, but it has never lived up to its potential."

But Trump added, "I believe you got to let the U.N. continue, because the potential is so great."

Trump said he likes French President Emmanuel Macron and United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, even as both have had some negative feedback for him lately over his ratcheting up of aggression toward Greenland.

Asked about his relationship with the foreign leaders, Trump said they "get a little bit rough" when he's not around but "when I'm around they treat me very nicely."

While he called Macron "a friend of mine," he also said both left-leaning leaders have "got to straighten out their countries."

"I wish we didn't need a Board of Peace," Trump said. "You know, with all the wars I settled, the United Nations never helped me on one war."

Trump's Board of Peace was originally envisioned as a small group of world leaders overseeing the Gaza ceasefire plan. But the Trump administration's ambitions have ballooned into a more sprawling concept, with Trump extending invitations to dozens of nations and hinting it will soon broker global conflicts, like a pseudo-U.N. Security Council.

Trump often tells the same stories many times over, but on Tuesday he added a new one, as he talked about signing an executive order to bring back mental institutions and insane asylums.

Amid listing off what he sees are his top accomplishments over the past year, Trump waxed nostalgic as he told a story of walking to Little League practice with his mother, reminding reporters he was "quite the baseball player."

Querying his mother on bars over windows on a psychiatric hospital in Queens, which he said "loomed over the block," Trump says she told him that "very sick" people lived there.

Creedmor Psychiatric Center is still operational but the property has fulfilled various roles through the decades.

A migrant shelter was operational there until last year, and in November, New York officials approved a development plan to include residences.

"It's a joke," Trump fumed about the prize to reporters. "They've lost such prestige."

Trump in a message to European officials made public this week linked his aggressive stance on Greenland to last year's decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize, telling Norway's prime minister that he no longer felt "an obligation to think purely of Peace."

Trump also waved aside comments from Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, who issued a statement on Monday noting that the Norwegian government holds no sway over who is receives the Peace Prize.

"And don't let anyone tell you that Norway doesn't control the shots. OK?" Trump said. "It's in Norway."

Trump has spent a full hour at the briefing room podium with no signs of stopping.

First, he brandished photographs of people allegedly arrested in Minnesota. Later, he began rattling off his administration's "wins" from a prepared packet. Throughout, it's been a speech full of variety and plenty of tangents.

The president shared a laundry list of accomplishments, including executive orders he's signed and his administration's move to increase law enforcement in the nation's capital.

He's been especially focused on immigration and deporting alleged criminals. Foreign policy talk has been scarce so far, even as tensions with Europe have escalated over his aggression toward Greenland.