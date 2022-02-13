Eleven people have drowned after being dragged out to sea by large waves while conducting a midnight ritual on a beach on the southern coast of Indonesia's East Java province, despite warnings to avoid the shoreline, officials said Sunday.

They were part of a group of 24 people from several villages who took part in a local ritual on Saturday night that involves swimming in the ocean, according to officials from the Surabaya Search and Rescue Agency.

A 2-year-old girl was among the 13 survivors at the Payangan beach in Jember district, the officials said. They were being treated at a health clinic.

"A local resident warned them not to go into the sea because of big waves, but they ignored it," said chief rescuer I. Wayan Suyatna. He said that 23 of them were dragged out by a sudden wave.

The last victim was recovered on Sunday afternoon.

Indonesia’s weather agency has warned of potential extreme weather and high waves in several regions, including East Java province.