At least 14 people died in the Philippines as Tropical Storm Trami flooded villages, swelled rivers and forced tens of thousands to evacuate ahead of its approach to the eastern coast.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday ordered responders to prepare for the main storm's landfall over the northeastern province of Isabela during the night or early Thursday morning.

"The worst is yet to come, I'm afraid. Let's all prepare," Marcos told a situation briefing.

"The volumes of water are unprecedented. We should closely monitor that."

State weather forecaster Pag-asa said in its 5 p.m. (9 a.m. GMT) bulletin that Trami's center was last estimated at 175 kilometers (109 miles) off the northeastern town of Echague in Isabela province.

It warned of strong winds, heavy rain and storm surges in coastal towns within the typhoon's path. The storm, which was packing winds of 95 kph (59 mph), also shut down government work and schools across the main island of Luzon.

Trami dumped heavy rain in the central region of Bicol on Tuesday, forcing thousands of residents to flee their homes as floodwaters reached as high as the roofs of bungalow houses. Rivers overflowed and triggered flash floods, a disaster official said.

At least 12 people died in the city of Naga, police chief Erwin Rebellon said by phone, adding that details of the circumstances were still being collated.

The regional civil defense office reported two more fatalities in other parts of Bicol. A 22-year-old died in Palanas town in Masbate after being hit by a tree branch and a 71-year-old man was killed in Bagamonoc town in Catanduanes after falling from the roof of his house. Five fishermen were reported missing.

More than 47,500 people fled their homes due to the storm, it added.

"We got almost two months' worth of rainfall in just 24 hours," Albay provincial disaster chief Cedric Daep said by phone.

The national civil defense office said separately Wednesday morning that five people were injured and seven were reported missing.

Marcos ordered government agencies to closely monitor the volume of rainfall in the coming days, preposition government resources and anticipate people's needs.

The Philippine central bank on Wednesday suspended currency trading and monetary operations for the day. Stock market trading operated as normal.

Agencies involved in disaster response and vital services remained open, the office of the president said.