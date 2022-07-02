The search continues for 27 members of a 30-person crew still missing in the South China Sea after a freighter broke in two amid Typhoon Chaba on Saturday, according to media reports.

Authorities dispatched planes and helicopters to aid in the rescue, with at least three people from the crew of 30 brought to safety as of 5:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. GMT) Saturday.

The ship sank 300 kilometers (186 miles) to the west of the area China calls its special administrative region. It was not clear what had happened to the other 27 people, the South China Morning Post reported.

The report named the ship as the China-flagged Fujing001, stating that it called for help early on Saturday as the typhoon bore down packing maximum winds of 110 kilometers (68 miles) per hour.

Video footage of the rescue showed one crew member being pulled up to a helicopter by a line as the ship sank beneath him. Rescue operations were struggling to search for survivors due to 10-meter (33-foot) waves and visibility of less than 500 meters.