Three Indian soldiers, including an officer, have been killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese soldiers on the disputed Himalayan border, an Indian government-run broadcaster said Tuesday.

China accused India of crossing the disputed border between the two countries.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Indian troops crossed the border line twice on Monday, "provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in a serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides."

The Indian army said senior military officials from both sides were meeting to calm the situation. The two sides have been locked in a standoff in the western Himalayas for weeks.