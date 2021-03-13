A military plane crashed in Kazakhstan Saturday, killing four of its crew and injuring the other, officials said.

The ex-Soviet country's Emergencies Ministry said the two survivors were hospitalized.

The ministry said that Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop crashed while trying to land at the airport of the country's largest city, Almaty. The plane had flown from Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan, with only six crew and no passengers on board.

The Russian news agency Interfax reported that the plane belonged to Kazakhstan's national security committee, a successor to the Soviet-era KGB that controls the national border service.

In December 2019, a dozen of around a hundred passengers died during a crash landing in similarly foggy conditions near the same airport.

The Bek Air carrier that operated the aircraft has not flown since and had its license revoked last year.