A suicide attack killed at least six civilians and injured 13 others in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Monday, police said.

"This afternoon, a person wearing explosives on his body detonated," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran posted on social media platform X.

"Unfortunately six civilians, including a woman, were killed and 13 others were injured."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

It took place in the southern Kabul area of Qala-e-Bakhtiar and investigations were ongoing, according to Zadran.

"Details will be shared later," spokesman Abdul Mateen Qaniee told Reuters over the phone, adding that the blast took place in the southwestern area of Darul Aman.

Violence has waned in Afghanistan since the 2021 Taliban takeover ended a two-decade war between foreign forces and the insurgents.

However, the regional chapter of Daesh, known as Daesh-K, is active in Afghanistan and has regularly targeted civilians, foreigners and Taliban officials with gun and bomb attacks.