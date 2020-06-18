A mortar bomb blast inside a school in northern Afghanistan Thursday killed at least nine students, police said.
"As per initial investigation, the explosion was caused by a mortar that had somehow been carried inside the madrassa," police spokesman Khalil Asir told Agence France-Presse (AFP), adding many of the dead were aged under 18.
The blast happened in Ishkamish district of Takhar province.
Provincial governor spokesman Jawad Hejri confirmed the incident.
