The stadium in Indonesia, where over 130 people died in a recent stampede, is to be demolished and rebuilt. The Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy occurred following an Indonesian Premier League match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya on Oct. 1.

Fans were crushed as they tried to leave the ground and police fired tear gas to disperse rioting supporters on the pitch.

Indonesian president Joko Widodo has revealed that the stadium will be knocked down and replaced with a venue that meets FIFA standards. He told reporters: "Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang ... we will demolish it and rebuild according to FIFA standards."

Widodo added: "We agreed to thoroughly transform Indonesian soccer. Every aspect of preparation ... needs to be based on FIFA standards."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has vowed to help the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) in the aftermath of what he described as "a dark day for football." Infantino said: "So we have to be more calm in dealing with this situation. This situation will subside on its own. There is no need to focus on people's opinions, but we must focus on how in the future there will be no more incidents like Kanjuruhan, Malang.

"The main reason why I want to go to Indonesia is because of the tragedy of Kanjuruhan, Malang. This incident has hurt and claimed many victims. However, I can guarantee you, FIFA is here for you (PSSI). FIFA here will work with the government, AFC, and the Indonesian Federation for the transformation of football. Because football is happiness."

"Indonesia is a football country. Football is the passion here. They love football. So when they watch football in the stadium, they have to be safe."