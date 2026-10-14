An Air India flight from Frankfurt to New Delhi was diverted to Jaipur Wednesday after the pilot reportedly activated a hijack emergency code following an alleged bomb threat, according to local media reports.

India Today reported that the mid-air scare occurred when pilots of the Air India flight broadcast a “squawk 7500” emergency signal, the international code for a hijacking.

The alert, first received by Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control, prompted immediate security protocols. The aircraft was rerouted to Jaipur International Airport, where it landed safely. All passengers were deboarded without incident.

Aviation authorities conducted a thorough inspection of the plane after landing. India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led the crew to activate the hijack alert.

No explosives were found aboard the aircraft, and authorities have not reported any injuries or further threats. The incident remains under official review.