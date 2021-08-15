All commercial flights from Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport have been suspended, according to a statement by NATO on Sunday.

Only military aircraft were allowed to operate as countries continued to evacuate diplomatic staff from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier Sunday that the alliance was working to keep the Kabul airport running as foreign powers rushed to evacuate staff after the Taliban closed in on power.

"Spoke with UK PM Boris Johnson and the foreign ministers of our allies Canada, Denmark and Netherlands on the situation in Afghanistan. NATO is helping keep Kabul airport open to facilitate and coordinate evacuations," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, British Airways said it is not currently using Afghanistan's airspace as Taliban militants entered the capital city.