All hostages were rescued after Pakistani security forces retook a counterterrorism interrogation center Tuesday, two days after terrorists seized it, security sources said.

Security forces were working to clear the entire compound after launching the operation to free the hostages from the Pakistani Taliban militants, who snatched interrogators' weapons and took them captive earlier Sunday.

Six security officials and several detainees were inside the center, according to sources, who declined to be identified because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

"The operation is being concluded and there is no more resistance ... the security forces have entered the compound," one security source said.

He said details on the hostages and the number of casualties would be given after the clearance operation was completed.

The military and the interior ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Security forces had surrounded the military district in which the center is located in the northwestern town of Bannu, where about 20 fighters from the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), were holed up.

"All options failed and the terrorists refused to free innocent people, so we decided to use force," a senior security official told Reuters earlier.

He said a minimum force would be used to ensure the safe release of the hostages.

According to an update from another security official, the army's elite commando unit, the Special Service Group (SSG), had been called in to carry out the operation.

Residents said they heard explosions coming from the vicinity of the center on Tuesday.

Pakistani authorities on Monday opened talks to try to resolve the stand-off with the militants.

The TTP are loosely allied with the Afghan Taliban.

The group emerged to fight the Pakistani state in the years after the United States and its allies intervened in neighboring Afghanistan to oust the Afghan Taliban and drive over the border into Pakistan.

The TTP has stepped up attacks since it announced the end of an Afghan Taliban-brokered cease-fire with the government last month.

At least three people were killed and 23 others wounded in a suicide attack on a police truck in western Pakistan late November.

According to a provincial government spokesman, the militants were demanding safe passage to Afghanistan.

A member of the Pakistani Taliban earlier told Reuters that the group's leadership had lost contact with their people in the compound.

"We are told that a military operation has started," he said.