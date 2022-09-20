Hollywood star and international humanitarian Angelina Jolie arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to draw international attention and show support for the more than 33 million people affected by catastrophic floods.

Jolie will visit water-ravaged areas and highlight the need for urgent support as well as long-term solutions to address the multiplying crises of climate change, the International Rescue Committee said in a statement.

A video showing Jolie at a Pakistani airport went viral on social media soon after she landed and local media also aired the news. She had also visited victims of the 2010 floods and 2005 earthquake in Pakistan.

Earlier, the government appealed to the nation for generous donations saying it lacked the resources to deal with such a big disaster. "Let's turn this calamity into an opportunity," Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who also heads National Flood Response Coordination Center (NFRCC), said at a press conference.

The appeal was made after the country received a lukewarm response from the international community. The U.N. launched a flash appeal of $160 million to help Pakistan tackle devastating floods that have killed more than 1,500 people including over 550 children, so far.

According to the United Nations Population Fund, around 650,000 pregnant women in the flood-hit areas need maternal health services. Up to 73,000 women, who are expected to deliver next month, will need skilled birth attendants, newborn care and support.

At least 318 deaths have been caused by dengue fever, malaria, cholera, diarrhoea and skin infections, according to official data.