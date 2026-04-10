At least 10 people were killed Friday after a passenger boat struck a pontoon bridge and capsized on the Yamuna River in northern India, authorities said.

The incident occurred on the Yamuna River in the town of Mathura.

"So far, 10 bodies have been recovered," senior police officer Shailesh Kumar Pandey told reporters.

The vessel was carrying 27 passengers when it overturned. It was not initially clear how many people were missing.

Rescuers from the fire department and divers were deployed to search for those who remained missing.

Additional teams from the National Disaster Response Force were also rushing to the scene to assist in rescue efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences, saying he was "deeply pained" by the tragedy and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"The local administration is assisting those affected," he said in a statement on social media.

Boat accidents are common on Indian waterways, often blamed on overcrowding, poor enforcement of safety norms and inadequate life-saving equipment.

In 2024, 15 people, including 13 children who were going for a school picnic, drowned when their boat capsized in the western state of Gujarat.