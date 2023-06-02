A train collision in India's eastern Odisha state killed at least 50 people and injured 300 others on Friday.

Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, the top administrator in the Balasore district, said at least 50 people were dead.

Nearly 500 police officers and rescue workers with 75 ambulances and buses responded to the accident, said Pradeep Jena, the top bureaucrat of the Odisha state.

"So far more than 300 people have been reported to hospitals. The rescue operation will continue for the whole night," Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena told reporters on Friday night.

According to Odisha State Disaster Management Authority, the incident took place after a passenger train collided with a goods train in the state's Balasore district on Friday evening.

Many passengers were believed to be trapped under rail cars at the scene.

Indian Railway authorities announced compensation for the victims.

A massive rescue operation has been launched at the spot after the accident, according to the officials.

The country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon."