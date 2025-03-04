A suicide bombing struck a security facility in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least nine civilians, police said.

Zia u Din, the head of the police force in the northern district of Bannu, said the explosion had also injured 18 people, adding that the figures did not include any security force casualties.

Police officials said the blast was likely caused by a vehicle laden with explosives.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the explosion. Attacks by the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) group have risen in recent years against Pakistani police and military in areas near the Afghan border.

Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the border province where the explosion took place, condemned the incident and said he had sought a report from senior police officials on the blast.