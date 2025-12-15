Australians hailed Muslim man Ahmed al Ahmed as a "hero" on Monday after he disarmed one of the Bondi Beach attackers, who killed 15 people.

Forty-three-year-old Ahmed, a father of two, hid behind parked cars before charging at one of the gunmen from behind, seizing his rifle and knocking him to the ground.

Donations for him surged past AU$1.1 million ($744,000) as he recovered in hospital after surgery for bullet wounds.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Ahmed's bravery saved lives.

"What we've seen in the last 24 hours was the worst of humanity in a terrorist act. But we also saw an example of the best of humanity in Ahmed Al Ahmed running towards danger, putting his own life at risk," Albanese told state broadcaster ABC News.

He was shot twice by a second perpetrator, Albanese said. Ahmed's family said he was hit in the hand and arm.

Australian police on Monday said a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son carried out the attack at a Jewish celebration Sunday afternoon, killing 15 people in the country's worst mass shooting in almost 30 years.

Hailed a hero

Ahmed's father, Mohamed Fateh al Ahmed, told ABC News in an interview that his son was an Australian citizen and sells fruits and vegetables.

"My son is a hero. He served in the police. He has the passion to defend people."

"When he saw people lying on the ground and the blood, quickly his conscience pushed him to attack one of the terrorists and take away his weapon," Mohamed Fateh said.

Jozay Alkanji, Ahmed's cousin, said he had had initial surgery and may need more.

Recovering in hospital

Tributes have poured in from leaders both abroad and at home.

Chris Minns, the premier of New South Wales, where Sydney is located, said in a social media post that he visited Ahmed at St. George Hospital and conveyed the gratitude of people across the state.

"Ahmed is a real-life hero," his post said. "Thank you, Ahmed." A photo showed Minns at his bedside, and Ahmed propped on pillows with his left arm in a cast.

U.S. President Donald Trump called Ahmed "a very, very brave person" who saved many lives.

A GoFundMe campaign set up for Ahmed has raised more than A$1.1 million within one day. Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman was the largest donor, contributing A$99,999 and sharing the fundraiser on his X account.

Saving lives

Outside St. George Hospital, strangers came to show their support.

Misha and Veronica Pochuev left flowers for Ahmed with their 7-year-old daughter, Miroslava.

"My husband is Russian, my father is Jewish, my grandpa is Muslim. This is not only about Bondi, this is about every person," Veronica said.

Yomna Touni, 43, stayed at the hospital for hours to offer assistance on behalf of a Muslim-run charity also raising funds for Ahmed.

"The intention is to raise as much money as possible for his speedy recovery," she said.