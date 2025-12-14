A mass shooting at a Jewish festival celebration at Australia’s Bondi Beach killed at least 16 people and injured 40 others, police said early Monday in an update of the casualty toll.

"Police can confirm 16 people have died and 40 people remain in hospital following yesterday's shooting at Bondi," police in New South Wales posted on X.

The police statement did not specify whether the toll included one of the shooters, who died in the attack.

The other gunman is believed to be in custody and in critical condition.

Over 1,000 people were on the famed beach in Sydney's east when the attack took place shortly before 7 pm (0800 GMT), Lanyon told a press conference.

Many were at the "Chanukah by the Sea 2025" event to mark the start of the eight-day Hanukkah festival.

Witnesses described chaos erupting as dozens of gunshots rang out and people fled the beach in panic.

One witness told Australian broadcaster ABC that two shooters dressed in black stood near a playground car park and began "mowing down" people. Another told ABC that it was "absolute hell on Earth," with people seen lying in pools of blood.

"What should have been a night of peace and joy celebrated in that community with families and supporters, has been shattered by this horrifying evil attack," said New South Wales Premier Chris Minns.

"Our heart bleeds for Australia's Jewish community," Minns said, describing the shooting as terrorist event.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the attack as "an act of evil anti-Semitism."

Emergency services mounted a large-scale response, including police, medics, helicopters and special operations units.

Police established a security cordon and urged the public to stay away from the scene, describing the investigation as ongoing.

Police and the leadership of the New South Wales, the state which is home to Sydney, have yet to provide details about the identities of the alleged shooters.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said "vile terrorists" had attacked "Jews who went to light the first candle of Hanukkah on Bondi Beach."

The president said Israel had repeatedly called for action to confront what he described as a "enormous wave" of anti-Semitism affecting Australian society.

Prime Minister Albanese dismissed journalists' questions about whether his country was doing enough against growing anti-Semitism, insisting that Australia takes the issue seriously. Shortly after the incident, he spoke of shocking and distressing scenes in a post on X.

Videos on social media showed dramatic scenes at the crime scene. One showed a shooter firing from a nearby bridge. The videos also showed people fleeing the scene in panic.

One video shows a passer-by who surprises and disarms one of the two shooters during the attack. It shows the man initially jumping on the attacker's back from behind. After a brief struggle, he takes the rifle from him.

The suspected perpetrator, who had previously been shooting with the rifle, managed to limp away. In Australian media, the passer-by was celebrated as a hero.

Another video circulating online showed injured and presumably dead people lying on a lawn. Some people appear to be receiving treatment or being resuscitated.

While the operation was still ongoing on Sunday evening, the police reported that a number of suspicious items were being examined by special forces in the area, and a cordon had been established.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack "deeply distressing."

"The United Kingdom sends our thoughts and condolences to everyone affected by the appalling attack in Bondi beach," he wrote on X.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wrote on the platform: "The anti-Semitic attack at Bondi Beach during Hanukkah leaves me utterly shocked. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. This is an attack on our shared values. We must fight anti-Semitism - here in Germany and around the world."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on social media that she was "shocked" by the attack that targeted a Jewish event on the first night of Hanukkah.

"Europe stands with Australia and Jewish communities everywhere," she wrote on X. "We are united against violence, antisemitism and hatred."