Australians on Sunday hailed a man whose intervention during a mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach helped stop an armed attacker, who may have saved many lives during the country's worst mass shooting in years.

Following the shooting on Sydney's Bondi Beach, footage emerged on social media of a man grabbing one of the gunmen as he fired on civilians.

The man then wrestles the gun out of the attacker's hand, before pointing the weapon at the assailant who backs away.

Local outlet 7News identified him as 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed, a fruit seller, and reported he had suffered two gunshot wounds.

The outlet spoke to a man called Mustapha who said he was his cousin.

"He's in hospital and we don't know exactly what's going on inside," he said.

"We do hope he will be fine. He's a hero 100 percent," he said.

Online, Ahmed was feted for his bravery and lifesaving quick thinking.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also hailed him and others as "heroes".

Authorities said the gunmen killed 11 and wounded many more in what police described as a "terrorist" attack targeting the Jewish community.