Azerbaijan summoned Russia’s ambassador on Friday after Russian lawmaker Konstantin Zatulin made comments about recent court rulings linked to Karabakh, drawing a sharp reaction from Baku.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Mikhail Yevdokimov was called and a formal note was handed over regarding statements by Zatulin, a member of the ruling United Russia Party.

Azerbaijan condemned Zatulin’s "long-standing statements” against the country’s "sovereignty and territorial integrity,” as well as what it described as his "open support for separatism.”

The ministry also criticized his attempts to "distort court decisions” and his use of "unacceptable expressions” regarding Armenian citizens convicted of crimes against peace and humanity and war crimes.

Baku said these crimes were committed "as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

It called on Russia to take "appropriate measures” to stop what it described as the "destructive activities” of individuals seeking to undermine "peace and stability in the region” and Azerbaijan-Russia relations.

Zatulin, in a statement on Thursday issued on behalf of the International Russian-Armenian "Lazarevsky Club,” described the verdicts announced in Baku as a "reprisal” and a "sham trial.”

He claimed the sentences targeted the "right to self-determination” of Armenians in Karabakh and demanded the release of those he called "illegally detained” in Azerbaijani prisons.

His remarks also criticized Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accusing the government of "betrayal” and inaction.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly rejected such claims, insisting that its judicial process is conducted "in accordance with national legislation and international law.”