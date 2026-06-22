Bangladesh on Monday ordered troops to be deployed in Dhaka and five other districts until June 30, stepping up security ahead of the Awami League's founding anniversary, the party of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The move comes just a week after the military was ​withdrawn from nationwide duties on June ​15, ending ⁠nearly two years of operations following a student-led uprising that forced Hasina from power in August 2024.

Officials said security had been tightened amid concerns that supporters of the former ruling party could attempt to organise gatherings or demonstrations to mark the anniversary despite a ban on its activities.

The restrictions, first imposed by a previous interim administration, remain in place under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's government, ⁠which ⁠took office following elections in February.

"They are attempting to incite unrest through processions and rallies in different districts. Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to remain on high alert to prevent any disorder," Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters.

He said that the army had been deployed based on specific intelligence in Dhaka, Chattogram, ⁠Narayanganj, Gazipur, Faridpur and Gopalganj to prevent sabotage and support the civil administration.

Hasina went into a self-imposed exile in neighboring India during the 2024 political turmoil and ​has remained there since. In November 2025, a domestic war crimes ​tribunal sentenced her to death in absentia over her government's crackdown on protesters, a verdict ⁠she ‌has rejected as ‌politically motivated.

The Awami League, Bangladesh's oldest and once the most ⁠dominant political force, has been pushed to the margins since losing power. Many of ​its senior leaders have ⁠been arrested, are under investigation, or have ⁠left the country.