Bangladesh formally requested India to extradite ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to New Delhi in August after student-led protests ended her 15-year rule, the country's foreign affairs adviser said Monday.

Md Touhid Hossain told reporters at his office in Dhaka that the country has sent a diplomatic note to India’s Foreign Ministry. "We have informed India about our request to bring her back for the judicial process,” Hossain said. He didn't give details.

India’s Foreign Ministry said it had received Bangladesh’s request but didn't immediately provide details.

Hasina fled to India after being ousted in a mass uprising in July and August in which authorities say more than 750 people were killed and thousands more injured. She faces many court cases over the deaths, including some on charges of crimes against humanity.

The Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and her close aides, and the government has sought help from the international police organization Interpol for her arrest.

Last month, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, the country’s interim leader, said his administration would seek Hasina's extradition.

The interim government also has promised to try Hasina and others in her administration for alleged crimes involving the uprising against her and has invited the United Nations to help investigate the killings.

Hasina also called for an investigation, saying many deaths may have involved others beyond security agencies.