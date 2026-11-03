Bangladesh police fired tear gas Tuesday to disperse garment workers on their fourth day of wage protests, which have disrupted factories and transport in the nation's vital export sector.

The unrest, which began Saturday, has intensified despite the government's move to form a six-member wage board to review pay in Bangladesh's garment sector, the world's second-largest apparel exporter after China.

This comes at a critical time for manufacturers entering the peak production season for spring and summer export orders. The industry employs about 4 million workers, supplies global brands such as H&M, Zara and Gap, and accounts for more than 80% of the country's export earnings.

Clashes were reported across industrial belts around Dhaka, including Ashulia, Gazipur and the capital's Mirpur area, as workers staged fresh demonstrations and attempted to block major highways. Dozens of people, including several police officers, were injured.

In Ashulia, police fired tear gas and sound grenades after protesters threw bricks and stones at law enforcement personnel, said Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police. Police said similar crowd-control measures were used in Dhaka's Mirpur area.

A police personnel assists a woman and a child as garment workers block a road during a protest calling for higher minimum wages in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov. 1, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Police said additional security forces were deployed to contain the unrest. Several factories in Gazipur and Ashulia again suspended operations or declared holidays after nearly 700 factories shut a day earlier.

Workers demand a higher minimum wage of 30,000 taka ($245), up from the current 12,500 taka. They argue that rising living costs and persistent inflation have eroded their purchasing power. Several factories were also vandalized during the unrest.

Industry officials warn prolonged closures could delay shipments and damage Bangladesh's reputation as a reliable sourcing hub. It competes with rivals such as Vietnam and India for global apparel orders.

The wage dispute comes amid mounting pressure on workers from rising prices. The government formed the wage board on Nov. 1 to review pay in the garment sector, but the move has yet to calm the protests.

Factory owners said they are contending with rising operating costs, uncertainty in energy markets linked to conflict in the Middle East and softer demand in key export markets.

They warn that prolonged unrest could disrupt production schedules and jeopardize export orders, while workers continue to press for higher wages and better working conditions.