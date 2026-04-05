Bangladesh launched emergency vaccination campaign after a suspected measles outbreak killed at least 113 children in the past six weeks, official data showed Sunday.

The nationwide campaign, which began on Sunday, aims to immunize more than 1.3 million children aged between six months and under five years across 30 upazilas, or regional administration, in 18 high-risk districts.

Health officials say the initiative comes in response to a rapid surge in infections, with thousands of suspected cases reported in recent weeks.

The campaign is being carried out under the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), with health care workers deployed across targeted regions like Northern Bangladesh, which has been affected the most, to reach vulnerable populations.

The outbreak has escalated significantly over a short period. Recent government data indicates that more than 7,600 suspected measles cases have been identified nationwide since mid-March, while hundreds of new patients are being admitted to hospitals daily.

Earlier reports had suggested around 98 suspected deaths, but updated figures show a further increase, underscoring the worsening situation.

Public health experts warn that measles-one of the most contagious viral diseases-can spread rapidly in communities with low immunization coverage, particularly among young children.

The disease can lead to severe complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis and remains a leading cause of vaccine-preventable deaths globally.

Dr. ANM Nuruzzaman, a public health specialist, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the vaccination drive is critical to preventing further loss of life, especially in densely populated and underserved areas where healthcare access remains limited.

The government has also urged parents and guardians to bring their children to designated vaccination centers, emphasizing that timely immunization is the most effective way to stop the outbreak.