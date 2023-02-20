Beijing lashed out on Monday against what it said were "false" claims by the United States that China is considering arming Russia in its war against Ukraine.

"It is the United States and not China that is endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield," China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said when asked about the U.S. claims.

"We urge the United States to earnestly reflect on its own actions, and do more to alleviate the situation, promote peace and dialogue, and stop shifting blame and spreading false information."

The statement came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS in an interview that China was now "considering providing lethal support" to Moscow ranging "from ammunition to the weapons themselves."

He made similar comments in a series of interviews from Germany, where on Saturday he attended the Munich Security Conference and met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

Blinken's accusations came as relations between the two powers were further strained after Washington shot down what it said was a Chinese spy balloon.

There have been concerns China is deepening ties with Russia despite the conflict – but Wang Yi said that Beijing was playing a constructive role, and stood firmly on the side of the dialogue.

"We do not accept the United States' finger-pointing on China-Russia relations, let alone coercion and pressure," spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

"China's direction on the Ukraine issue can be summed up in one phrase, which is urging peace and promoting dialogue."