China plans to resume operations at its embassy in Damascus at the start of 2026 and will extend humanitarian aid to Syrians, a senior Syrian Foreign Ministry official told Anadolu Agency (AA).

A Syrian delegation led by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani paid an official visit to Beijing on Nov. 17 to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

Ashhad Salibi, deputy director of the Russia and Eastern Europe Department at the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the delegation’s recent visit to China marked "the beginning of a new phase” in Damascus’ foreign policy.

"Our talks in China signal a promising period, especially in terms of revitalizing trade and reactivating diplomatic missions,” he said.

Salibi noted that, like Russia, Beijing had taken concrete steps to restore relations.

"When the (Ba'ath) regime collapsed on Dec. 8 and we entered Damascus, China closed its doors and moved its embassy to Lebanon," he said. "Since then, relations have not returned to their previous level."

He said administrative and logistical preparations are underway, and the mission is expected to be ready at the beginning of next year.

He added that Syrian businesspeople and students have long had difficulty obtaining Chinese visas, which is why Damascus has urged Beijing to expedite the reopening process.

He noted that Syria aims to pursue a balanced and effective diplomacy, building "strong, solid, and strategic relations with all countries.” He went on to say that such balanced diplomacy would be necessary for economic recovery and security stability. He added that the visit has revitalized Syria's relations with the East within this context.

"China’s foreign minister pledged 380 million yuan in aid to the Syrian people and issued clear instructions for reopening the embassy,” Salibi said.

He described Chinese investment in Syria as one of the "most critical files," particularly in terms of reconstruction and reintegration into the international system. China has expressed an interest in agriculture, energy, transportation, infrastructure, and technology, he added.

Salibi stressed that Chinese companies' rapid construction capacity and cost advantages would drive significant competition in the Syrian market and accelerate reconstruction projects.

He added that Syria relied heavily on Beijing's advanced technology and global competitiveness, necessitating new agreements and arrangements.

Salibi also dismissed as baseless the report that the Syrian government planned to hand over 400 Uyghur fighters to China.

"I read the reports after our meeting. There was no discussion whatsoever about transferring wanted individuals or anything similar-it wasn’t even on the meeting agenda,” he said.