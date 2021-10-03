A bomb targeting the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital on Sunday killed at least five civilians, Taliban Interior Ministry spokesperson Qari Sayed Khosti confirmed.

The bomb targeted the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, where a memorial service was being held for for the mother of Mujahid, who later tweeted the attack had claimed civilian lives. A prayer ceremony for the woman, who died last week, was being held at the mosque on Sunday afternoon, the spokesperson had written on social media on Saturday, adding "all people and friends are invited to attend."

Three suspects have been arrested, Bilal Karimi, Taliban official spokesperson said.

The area around the mosque was cordoned off by the Taliban who maintained a heavy security presence. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by Daesh terrorist group militants against them have increased. The rise has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two extremist groups.

"I heard the sound of an explosion near the Eid Gah Mosque followed by gunfire," said Ahmadullah, a shopkeeper nearby. "Just ahead of the blast the Taliban had blocked the road to hold a prayer ceremony for Zabihullah Mujahid's mother in Eid Gah Mosque."

AFP journalists in two locations in the capital also heard the blast and shooting. Ambulances carrying the wounded were seen rushing towards Kabul's Emergency Hospital.

Daesh maintains a strong presence in the eastern province of Nangarhar and considers the Taliban an enemy. It has claimed several attacks against them, including several killings in the provincial capital of Jalalabad. Attacks in Kabul have so far been rare.