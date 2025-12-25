China accused the United States on Thursday of distorting its defense policy in a bid to undermine improving relations between Beijing and New Delhi.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian was responding to a question at a press briefing on whether China might exploit a recent easing of tensions with India over disputed ⁠border areas to keep ties between the United States and India from deepening.

China views its ties with India from a strategic and long-term perspective, Lin said, ‌adding that the border issue was a matter between China and ​India and "we object to any country ‍passing judgment about this issue."

The Pentagon said ‍in ​a ‍report Tuesday that ⁠China "probably seeks to ‍capitalize on decreased tension ... to stabilize bilateral relations and prevent the deepening of U.S.-India ties."