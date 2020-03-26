China has said it will suspend the entry of foreign nationals holding valid visas and resident permits in an effort to curb the number of imported cases of the coronavirus.

The ban becomes effective on Saturday, according to a statement posted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website.

The ministry added that entry with diplomatic, service and courtesy visas will not be affected, while foreign nationals coming to China for economic, trade, scientific or technological activities, or out of emergency humanitarian needs, may still apply for visas.

The coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has brought life to a halt across the world, as countries urge citizens to stay home, and impose lockdowns to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease.