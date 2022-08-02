The Chinese military pledged to launch "targeted military actions" in response to the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army is on high alert and will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter this, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely thwart external interference and 'Taiwan independence' separatist attempts," People's Liberation Army (PLA) spokesperson Wu Qian said in a statement condemning the visit.

"When the House Speaker, being the third-highest ranking figure in the U.S. government, flies on U.S. military aircraft and makes a provocative visit to the Taiwan region, it is by no means an unofficial action," Hua Chunying, spokesperson of China's foreign ministry said in a series of tweets.

Her statement came as Pelosi's plane touched down in Taipei where she was received by Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

"China firmly opposes separatist moves toward ‘Taiwan independence' and interference by external forces, and never allows any room for ‘Taiwan independence' forces in whatever form," said Hua, who addressed a news conference earlier in the day.

She last addressed the media on Feb. 24 when Russia launched its war on Ukraine.

Accusing the United States of "using Taiwan to contain China," Hua said "the U.S. has supported and connived at Taiwan-independence separatist forces and has made deliberate provocations against China on the Taiwan question. It has been pushing the envelope on China's red lines."

"The U.S. and Taiwan have made provocations together first, whereas China has been compelled to act in self-defense. Any countermeasure to be taken by China would be a justified and necessary response to the U.S. oblivion to China's repeated demarches and the U.S.' unscrupulous behavior," she added.

The Chinese official urged the U.S. to "give up any attempt to play the Taiwan card and strictly abide by the one-China principle and the three Joint Communiques both in words and deeds and to the letter."

Meanwhile, soon after landing in Taipei, Pelosi tweeted, "Our delegation's visit to Taiwan honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant Democracy."

"Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner and promote our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region," she added.

Pelosi is the first U.S. House speaker to visit Taiwan in the past 25 years.