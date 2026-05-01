China on Friday took over the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council for May, pledging to promote unity and cooperation within the body.

"It is a great honor for China to assume the presidency of the Security Council, and we will discharge our duties with a strong sense of responsibility and a constructive approach.

"We are committed to promoting solidarity and the cooperation of the Council so that it will play a positive role in safeguarding international peace and security," Ambassador Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the U.N. and now president of the Security Council, said at a news conference.

He outlined the country's priorities during China's presidency in three pillars.

"Our first priority is to revitalize the authority of the U.N. Charter and the role of the United Nations," Fu Cong said.

China will convene a high-level open debate on May 26 under the theme of "upholding the purposes and the principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system," he added.

The second priority is to advance the political settlement of the Middle East issue, he said, adding that under China's presidency, the council will hold regular briefings on Syria and Lebanon.

"The Palestinian question remains at the heart of the Middle East issue. The situation in Gaza and the West Bank remains deeply concerning, and the foundation of the two-state solution is being eroded.

"The Security Council must urge the relevant parties, Israel in particular, to fully observe the Gaza ceasefire agreement, ensure humanitarian access, stop settlement activities, and work to revitalize the prospect of the two-state solution," he added.

When asked about his position in southern Lebanon after the end or expiration of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate, Fu said China is "very concerned" about what is happening in Lebanon.

"We do want to see a real ceasefire prevail, and I think it is incumbent on Israel to stop its bombardment of Lebanon, and in terms of the UNIFIL... we do believe that... we should really revisit the decision actually to withdraw the UNIFIL (from Lebanon)," he added.

China's third priority will be the stability and the development of African countries, Fu said.

When asked about the ongoing war in Iran, the ambassador said the root cause of this situation is the "illegitimate war" by the US and Israel against Iran.

He also drew attention to "tremendous sufferings" in Iran for the Iranian people and the neighboring countries.

"China's view is that we need to open the Strait of Hormuz as quickly as possible. And that actually applies to both sides. Iran needs to lift its restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, and the US needs to lift its naval blockade," Fu said.

The ambassador said there is "no military cooperation" between China and Iran.

"And we know that some of the allegations from some of the U.S. officials... we are very sympathetic to what the Iranian people are enduring," he added.

The U.N. Security Council is made up of five permanent members with veto power-the U.S., Russia, China, France, and Britain-and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.