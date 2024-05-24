China conducted simulated missile strikes and deployed fighter jets with live missiles and bombers in exercises in reaction to Taiwan's new leader Lai Ching-te, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The bombers set up several attack formations in waters east of Taiwan, carrying out mock attacks in coordination with naval vessels, it added, as China tested its ability to "seize power" and control key areas of Taiwan.

The two days of drills in the Taiwan Strait and around groups of Taiwan-controlled islands near the Chinese coast, which a Taiwanese official said also included the mock bombing of foreign vessels, started just three days after Lai took office on Monday. Taiwan has condemned China's actions.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and denounces Lai as a "separatist." It strongly criticized his inauguration speech, in which he urged Beijing to stop its threats and said the two sides of the strait were "not subordinate to each other."

The Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army said the exercises, dubbed "Joint Sword - 2024A," were to "test the ability to jointly seize power, launch joint attacks and occupy key areas."

"This action is completely reasonable, legal, and necessary to combat the arrogance of 'Taiwan independence' and deter the interference and intervention of external forces," said Wu Qian, a spokesperson of China's Defense Ministry.

First island chain

A senior Taiwan security official told Reuters that several Chinese bombers conducted mock attacks on foreign vessels near the eastern end of the Bashi Channel, which separates Taiwan from the Philippines, practicing how to seize "total control" of areas west of the so-called first island chain.

The first island chain refers to the area that runs from Japan through Taiwan, the Philippines and Borneo, enclosing China's coastal seas.

The official, speaking anonymously given the sensitivity of the situation, said several Chinese coastguard boats also conducted "harassment" drills off Taiwan's east coast, including mock inspections of civilian ships.

China's coastguard said it had conducted "law enforcement drills" in waters east of Taiwan on Friday, focused on training on verification and identification, warning and repulsion.

Chinese vessel Nantong carried out combat readiness patrol and practical drill missions in the Taiwan Strait, with Taiwanese ship Zheng He following 0.6 nautical miles behind, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

A public relations officer of the U.S. Navy 7th Fleet said it was paying attention to "all of the activities" in the Indo-Pacific and takes "very seriously" the responsibility to deter aggression in the region.

Taiwan and the United States have no official diplomatic relationship, as Washington formally recognizes Beijing, but is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself and is the island's most important international backer.

Speaking in Taipei, Taiwanese top diplomat Lin Chia-lung said the island would not succumb to pressure.

"We will not make any concessions because of this Chinese military exercise, because it concerns the development of democracy in Taiwan," he said.