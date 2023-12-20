Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed Wednesday his country's close ties with Russia as a "strategic choice," while urging deeper bilateral cooperation.

The call came during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing, state media reported.

The strong relationship between the two nations, which has endured despite Russia's military invasion of its neighbor Ukraine in early 2022, has faced pointed criticism from Western leaders in recent years.

"Maintaining and developing China-Russia relations is a strategic choice made by both sides based on the fundamental interests of the two peoples," Xi told Mishustin on Wednesday in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Xi added that the countries should "continuously amplify the positive effects of high-level political ties" and "deepen cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, energy, connectivity and other fields," CCTV said.

Mishustin said Tuesday that ties between Moscow and Beijing had reached an "all-time high" during a discussion with his counterpart, Premier Li Qiang, according to readouts published by both sides.

Mishustin's visit to China on Tuesday and Wednesday comes two months after President Vladimir Putin made a rare trip outside Russia to meet Xi and a month after a senior Chinese general was hosted in Moscow.