President Xi Jinping is set to visit Russia next week for the BRICS summit in Kazan, as announced by the Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi will participate in this gathering of the emerging economic bloc, with his trip scheduled from Tuesday to Thursday.

The upcoming 16th summit of leaders of BRICS member states will be held from Oct. 22 to 24 in Kazan and will likely focus on key issues, including financing, technology, food trade, and expanding the union's membership.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the summit.

The Foreign Ministry in New Delhi said Modi will pay a two-day visit from Oct. 23 to 24 to attend the summit.

Hosted in the semi-autonomous Russian Republic of Tatarstan, the event is expected to draw representatives from 32 countries, including 24 heads of state, according to the Kremlin.

BRICS, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, recently expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

Putin previously revealed that 34 additional countries, including Türkiye, have expressed interest in joining the bloc.

Experts predict that the summit will place significant focus on BRICS expansion, with Russian officials noting the union's adaptability and long-standing agenda for growth.