Data from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, briefly uploaded to a global database by Chinese scientists, gives crucial information on the outbreak's origins, according to a team of international researchers that accessed the data.

The data leak reportedly showed animals including raccoon dogs present at Huanan market, Wuhan, and may have been infected with the coronavirus.

The team published a pre-print report based on their interpretation of the data on Monday, after leaks in the media last week and a meeting with the World Health Organization, which has urged China to release more information.

More details to follow ...