Daesh-Khorasan Province (Daesh-K) on Sunday claimed attacks over the weekend against the Taliban in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, in two statements carried by the group's propaganda arm Amaq.

The group claimed "three separate bomb attacks" targeting three "Taliban vehicles" in Jalalabad on Saturday, and another "bomb attack" Sunday on "a Taliban vehicle."

A pickup truck carrying Taliban fighters was the target of a bomb in the Afghan city of Jalalabad Sunday, local media reported.

Witnesses told local media that several wounded Taliban fighters were taken to hospital after the explosion, which one journalist said happened near an interchange for transport to and from the capital, Kabul.

A day earlier, at least two people were killed in a series of blasts in the area, the first deadly blasts since the last U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan on Aug. 30.

Daesh-K also claimed responsibility for a bloody attack that killed more than 100 people at Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport at the end of August.

The eastern city of Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar province, the heartland of the Daesh group's Afghanistan branch.

Although both Daesh and the Taliban are hardline extremist militants, they differ on the issues of religion and strategy, which has led to bloody fighting between the two.