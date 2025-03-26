At least 19 people have died as raging wildfires continue to devastate South Korea's southeastern region, making this one of the country's most destructive forest fires in decades.

Thousands of firefighters, along with military personnel, have been deployed in a desperate effort to contain the blazes.

Firefighters work after most of the buildings were burned to the ground in a wildfire at Gounsa Temple, Uiseong, South Korea, March 26, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The wildfires have spread rapidly, forcing over 27,000 residents to evacuate their homes.

Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed, schools closed and even prisons were evacuated, with hundreds of inmates relocated to safety.

"We are deploying all available personnel and equipment in response to the worst wildfires in history, but the situation remains dire," Acting President Han Duck-soo said, highlighting the scale of the disaster.

The U.S. military in Korea is also offering assistance.

As of Wednesday morning, 14 deaths were linked to a fire in Uiseong county, while five others were reported from another blaze in Sancheong county, according to the Safety Ministry.

The majority of the victims were elderly, aged in their 60s and 70s, said Son Chang-ho, a local police official.

The Uiseong fire, only 68% contained, continues to rage with increasing intensity, its rapid spread worsened by gusty winds.

Forest disaster expert Lee Byung-doo from the National Institute of Forest Science described the fire's scale and speed as "unimaginable," stressing the urgency of the situation. The fire’s growth is exacerbated by dry conditions, expected to persist in the region for the coming days.

Climate change is cited as a major factor in the rising frequency of wildfires worldwide. Lee warned that large-scale fires are likely to become more common.

"We need more resources and trained personnel to fight these fires," he said, pointing to similar wildfires in Los Angeles and Japan earlier this year.

South Korea's mountainous terrain poses additional challenges for firefighting efforts, with helicopters playing a critical role in controlling the flames.

However, the Korea Forest Service grounded its firefighting helicopters after a crash on Wednesday.

The crash, which killed the pilot, occurred while attempting to extinguish a blaze, and authorities are investigating its cause.

The incident highlights ongoing technical issues with the country’s fleet of 48 Russian-made helicopters, many of which have been out of service due to sanctions related to the Ukraine war.

The government is responding to criticisms over a shortage of firefighting equipment, with 4,919 personnel, including police officers and military units, deployed on Wednesday. In addition, 87 helicopters are being used to combat the flames.

The Uiseong wildfires, which began Saturday, have wreaked havoc, destroying ancient temples and homes.

The fires continue to threaten several UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Hahoe Village and the Byeongsan Confucian Academy in Andong city.

Authorities have been spraying fire retardants in an attempt to protect these cultural landmarks. Goun Temple, a historical site dating back to 681, has already been reduced to ashes.

As the fires continue to ravage the region, the government has designated the affected areas as special disaster zones.

The fires have burned through more than 15,000 hectares (37,065 acres) of land, causing widespread damage to both the environment and the cultural heritage of South Korea.