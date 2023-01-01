The heavy rains that battered the Philippines on Christmas weekend, causing great damage and casualties to the country, have inflicted 49 deaths according to recent updates.

Each year about 20 typhoons and storms make landfall in the Philippines, one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries. The archipelago is located on the "Ring of Fire" along the Pacific Ocean’s rim, where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

The balance sheet of heavy rains that were effective last weekend in different parts of the country, especially in the Misayas and Mindanao regions of the Philippines, is getting heavier.

In the statement made by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), it was reported that the number of people who lost their lives due to floods and landslides caused by precipitation rose up to 49, while 22 people are still missing, and 16 are injured. Villages, towns and roads were flooded, while more than 50,000 affected people left their homes.

The damage caused by the flooding to infrastructure and agricultural land is estimated at 1.43 billion Pesos ($24.4 million).