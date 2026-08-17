An explosion at a school in Afghanistan's capital Kabul injured dozens of people Monday, according to media reports, as details surrounding the blast remained unclear.

A hand grenade exploded at the school at around 5 p.m. (1230 GMT), broadcaster ToloNews reported, citing a police spokesman.

Most of those injured were female pupils who were leaving the school when the explosion occurred, according to the Hasht-e Subh newspaper.

ToloNews, citing a security source, said at least 52 people were injured. Hasht-e Subh had earlier reported around 30 injuries.

The reported number of casualties appeared unusually high given the police spokesman's account that the explosion was caused by a hand grenade. Afghanistan's ruling Islamist Taliban, however, have been known to play down security incidents. Public officials have yet to comment.

The explosion occurred in Kabul's western Dasht-e Barchi district, according to both media outlets. The area is predominantly home to members of the Shiite Hazara minority and has repeatedly been targeted by the Islamic State extremist group in the past, including in deadly attacks on schools.

Afghanistan also remains littered with live ammunition, mines and unexploded ordnance after decades of war and conflict. Children are regularly killed or injured after finding and playing with explosive remnants of war.

Under Taliban rule, girls and boys are educated separately, with girls barred from attending school beyond the sixth grade.