The European Commission on Wednesday called for calm between India and Pakistan, urging both nuclear-armed nations to exercise restraint amid escalating tensions.

“We urge both sides to show restraint and take immediate steps to de-escalate,” European Commission spokesman Anouar El Anouni said during a daily press briefing in Brussels. “The EU reiterates the need for a negotiated, mutually acceptable and lasting peaceful resolution to the conflict.”

El Anouni said the EU continues to closely monitor the situation and strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in Indian-administered Kashmir.

“We reiterate our strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and the terrible loss of life it caused. We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Those responsible must be brought to justice,” he said.

India said late Tuesday it launched strikes on cities in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, targeting nine “terrorist infrastructure” sites.

Pakistan’s military spokesman said India hit six locations and that at least 26 people were killed and 46 others injured in the strikes and subsequent cross-border firing.

The escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors followed the Pahalgam attack, in which unidentified gunmen killed 26 people.

India blamed Pakistan for the attack, citing alleged cross-border links. Pakistan denied involvement and called for an independent investigation.