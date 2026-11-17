President Donald Trump said Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wanted to meet him, raising the prospect of talks at this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China, though neither side has confirmed a meeting.

“We’ll see what happens,” said Trump, who has repeatedly expressed interest in renewing contact with Kim.

Speculation intensified after Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying President Vladimir Putin could meet Kim if the North Korean leader attended the summit in Shenzhen.

The Kremlin “wouldn't do that unless they were certain he was going to meet,” said Sydney Seiler, a former U.S. national intelligence officer for North Korea now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “I'm pretty confident something's underway.”

Recent diplomatic exchanges involving North Korea, Russia and China have also fueled speculation about preparations.

“If Kim goes to Shenzhen, he's going to talk to Donald Trump,” said John Delury, a professor at the Hopkins-Nanjing Center.

China’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it had no information to share about a possible invitation to Kim. North Korea’s embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said the likelihood of Trump-Kim talks remained low.

Previous attempts to arrange another meeting have failed. Their last formal summit, seven years ago, ended without agreement on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and sanctions relief.

Pyongyang has repeatedly signaled it will not resume negotiations unless denuclearization is removed from the agenda. Trump has called North Korea a nuclear power, a status Washington’s allies have refused to recognize.

Seiler said a meeting would likely emphasize rebuilding ties rather than securing substantive agreements, while giving Kim an opportunity to advance his push for international acceptance of North Korea’s nuclear status.

Others questioned what Kim would gain. Kim Dong-yup, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Far East Institute, said a meeting offered little beyond photographs and potential uncertainty.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who will attend APEC, has said he hopes Trump can persuade Kim to resume dialogue.