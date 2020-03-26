Brenton Tarrant, the far-right terrorist that massacred scores of civilians last year in New Zealand's Christchurch, pleaded guilty to all charges on Thursday, local media reported.

The terrorist killed 51 civilians at Al-Noor and Linwood mosques in March 2019.

Since the terrorist attack, Muslims across the world have continued to be the target of growing far-right extremism and an ideology of hatred.

Muslim communities across the world have suffered numerous hate attacks in recent years with many blaming the surge of attacks on an anti-Muslim discourse existing in the media and supported by politicians, most notably in Western countries. The marginalization of Muslim communities has paved the way for public desensitization, turning it into a widespread sociological issue. Some countries have just started to report anti-Muslim attacks, while others have yet to do so. Toward the end of last year, the second anti-Muslim report cited 349 cases throughout 2016 and 2017 in Australia.

In Europe, where anti-Muslim sentiments have been specifically relevant for some time, a 43-year-old German man targeted shisha bars in Hanau, killing nine people of foreign descent and injuring another five on Feb. 19 in one of the worst terrorist attacks with racist motives in recent memory.

A Turkish mosque in Germany’s Rothenbach recently received a letter containing a death threat and a bullet, just a day after the memorial for the victims of Hanau.