A heart-wrenching catastrophe unfolded in southern Pakistan on Sunday as a train derailment claimed the lives of at least 15 people according to local reports.

"The Hazara express was traveling from Karachi to Abbottabad, eight coaches have derailed," Mohsin Syal, a railway official, told HUM News.

At least 15 people were killed and 40 others injured, Pakistan's state television channel reported, quoting railway officials.

